Dolly Parton, Pat Summitt appear on ‘Women of the Century’ list by USA Today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee icons were named “Women of the Century,” as a part of a distinguished list by USA Today.

USA Today announced its “Women of the Century,” list featuring East Tennessee country legend Dolly Parton and former University of Tennessee Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt.

The list recognizes efforts taken to allow women the right to vote.

“With the swing vote for suffrage on the line, the country turned to the Volunteer State to decide,” the USA Today article stated.

In 1920, Tennessee became the final state to ratify the 19th Amendment that allowed women the right to vote.

USA Today highlighted Parton’s work as not only a singer but a businesswoman and philanthropist.

Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country and Parton’s other businesses have transformed East Tennessee’s economy, providing thousands of jobs and attracting millions of visitors each year.

The list highlighted Parton’s Imagination Library. The program has mailed more than 133 million free books to children across the state. In 2016, her ‘My People Fund’ distributed $9 million to individuals who lost their homes in the deadly Gatlinburg wildfires.

USA Today called Summitt one of the world’s greatest coaches, stating she “changed the game of basketball, elevated opportunities for women in sports, established a basketball dynasty and became an advocate for Alzheimer’s awareness.”

Summitt was the first NCAA basketball coach to reach 1,000 wins and holds the second-winningest record for any Division I men’s or women’s basketball coach.

Summitt retired in 2012 after her diagnosis with early-onset dementia. She then raised awareness about Alzheimer’s disease through the Pat Summitt Foundation and the “We Back Pat” campaign.

In 2012, former President Barack Obama honored her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

To see the full list click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.