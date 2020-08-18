Dolly Parton explains inspiration behind the Imagination Library

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/ CBS) - Dolly Parton sat down for an interview on CBS This Morning and explained what inspired her to create the Imagination Library.

Parton said her father was unable to read and her desire to help him learn how helped spark her idea for the library.

“Well, I did always love books. And I started the imagination library because of my own dad, who wasn’t able to read and write and actually got my dad involved in the program early on. And he lived long enough to see it all come to be and he was so proud of that. And I felt good that I could bring him into that. "

Dolly said she believes it’s important to get kids into reading at an early age.

“They say your most impressionable years are between one and three, and so, and one in five in this case, but I just felt like that if kids can learn to read early on, they’re not afraid of it. Like my dad. He felt like that since he was an older person that he couldn’t even learn it then. But I just felt like it’s best to get books in the hands of kids at an early age where people have to take the time to work with them. And if you can learn to read just like in my dad’s case, you can self educate yourself. My dad didn’t get an option.”

Dolly said she loves being known as “the book lady.”

“Well, I love that that is one of the sweetest things ever in my whole career. I’m so proud of the whole program. But when the kids get their little books, they run they wait for their little books to come in the mail. And they always say it’s from the book lady. It’s from the book lady. So I take pride in that. So whatever it takes to get them to love the books and to learn to read, I’m all about that.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.