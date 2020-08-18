Cold front approaches, rain chances increase this afternoon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a fairly nice day yesterday and we’ll start the day today on a nice note. If you need to get anything done outside, do it early.

Today and Tonight

Some spots will feel a bit cool this morning. Most of the valleys are starting out in the low 60s while the ridges are hanging out in the mid to upper 60s. I’m sure there will be some patchy dense fog around, so watch out for that. We’ll start Tuesday dry, but the clouds will increase along with the rain chances the deeper into the day that we get. The best chances for rain come this afternoon and this evening. Highs should climb into the low to mid-80s before the rain hits. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible, but nothing severe is expected.

Tonight, the rain chances continue under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

We’ll flip the script tomorrow with the clouds. We’ll start mostly cloudy and clear out some during the afternoon. Scattered chances for rain will linger, but the cooler air behind the front will make it feel amazing. Most locations will stay in the upper 70s for highs. I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for some cooler and less humid weather consistently. The clearing trend will continue into the overnight hours and while most of us should drop to around 60 for a low, don’t be surprised to see some 50s on that temperature map or backyard thermometers on Thursday morning.

Our daily scattered chances for rain continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s through Saturday before starting a warming trend heading into next week. Summer isn’t quite done with us yet.

