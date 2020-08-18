Advertisement

BBB warns of scamming trick called ‘synthetic ID theft’

The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is "so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it."
Social Security
Social Security(MGN Online)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about a newer version of identity theft called “synthetic identity theft.” It’s where scammers combine information from multiple people to create a fake identity.

The Better Business Bureau says synthetic identity theft is “so hard to detect, you might be a victim and not even know it.”

BBB says scammers will pull stolen Social Security or Social Insurance numbers, the addresses of abandoned properties, a fake name and birth date to apply for credit cards. Officials say, initially, the scammer will be denied because they don’t have a credit profile, but the attempt creates a record of that fake person.

Then, the scammer adds that fake person to one or more legitimate accounts to build up a credit history until they can apply for larger lines of credit. Once they are approved, they charge their cards to the limit, pay nothing and drop the identity.

The BBB says if your Social Security or Social Insurance number has been used in this type of theft, it will be hard to detect

If your Social Security or Social Insurance number has been used in synthetic identity theft, it will be difficult to detect. Negative credit reports will be tied to your Social Security number, but not your name, phone number, and address. This means fraud alerts, credit monitoring, and credit freezes won’t stop the scammers or alert you to what is happening. However, unpaid debts left by the scammer can affect your ability to take out loans or credit. Also, jilted creditors will eventually track the debts back to the Social Security number and, ultimately, its real owner.

The BBB gave some tips on how to protect yourself from synthetic identity theft:

  • Minimize your exposure. Don’t give out your Social Security or Social Insurance number if it isn’t absolutely necessary. When a business, medical office, or individual asks for this information, don’t be afraid to ask them why they need it and how they will protect your personal information.
  • Protect your child’s personal information. A child’s identity is appealing to scammers due to their clean, blank slate. See these BBB tips for more advice on protecting your child’s identity.
  • Keep an eye on your communications. Monitor any mail, phone calls, email, or other communications you receive. Be alert if something arrives out of the blue or doesn’t make sense. If you receive any mail or phone calls regarding you or your child that seem like a red flag, follow up right away.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front approaches, rain chances increase this afternoon

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was a fairly nice day yesterday and we’ll start the day today on a nice note. If you need to get anything done outside, do it early.

State

WATCH | Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

State

WATCH | UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 4 hours ago
Being social without distancing is something UK officials are keeping an eye out for now that students are back on campus.

News

Local business finding it hard to find new employees 11 p.m.

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Eastern Kentucky man arrested for child abuse

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Dakota James Kissinger, 18, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

Latest News

State

Governor Beshear shares concerns over PPE, test materials shortage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Governor says the four 'homegrown' labs in the state are doing fine but other entities may face more challenging times ahead.

News

Local business finding it hard to find new employees

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The coronavirus pandemic has challenged businesses is many ways, now businesses are finding themselves in the need of help

State

Republican council members ask Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher to resign with resolution

Updated: 6 hours ago
Members of Louisville’s Metro Council have asked Mayor Greg Fischer to step down from office.

National

Payless plans to open 300 stores

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
After filling for bankruptcy protection twice and shutting all of its 2,100 stores in the US in 2019, Payless is looking to make a comeback.

State

UK shuts down student organization event for lack of CDC guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
UK officials shut down a student organization's weekend event for a "lack of adherence" to CDC guidelines.

News

A 48-hour battle to save his life later, South Laurel’s football coach says it’s time to play football

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Donnie Burdine's COVID journey took him through two hospital stays, now he's saying football needs to happen.