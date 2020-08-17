Williamsburg names 2004 grad Eric Swords as new head boys basketball coach

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eric Swords, who played basketball for Williamsburg from 2000-2004, confirmed with WYMT that he will be the new head boys’ basketball coach for the Yellow Jackets. The school also released a statement on Monday morning with the news.

Swords comes home to Williamsburg from Berea, where he was 66-53 in four years with the Pirates. In the 2019-2020 season, Swords led Berea to a 22-10 record and an appearance in the 11th Region tournament. The 22 wins are a school record of the Pirates.

Before Berea, Swords landed his first head coaching job at Lynn Camp from 2013-2015. He went 18-40 with the Wildcats with an overall head coaching record of 84-93.

According to the Times-Tribune, the school will hold a socially distanced news conference on Friday, August 21 at 11:30 a.m.

Swords takes over for Nick Napier, who stepped down in late July.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.