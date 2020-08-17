Advertisement

Williamsburg names 2004 grad Eric Swords as new head boys basketball coach

Swords comes home to Williamsburg from Berea, where he was 66-53 in four years with the Pirates.
Berea coach Eric Swords directs his team during the 44th District finals last week in Richmond. Swords was named the new boys' basketball head coach at Williamsburg.(The Citizen/Keith Taylor)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Eric Swords, who played basketball for Williamsburg from 2000-2004, confirmed with WYMT that he will be the new head boys’ basketball coach for the Yellow Jackets. The school also released a statement on Monday morning with the news.

Posted by Williamsburg City School on Monday, 17 August 2020

Swords comes home to Williamsburg from Berea, where he was 66-53 in four years with the Pirates. In the 2019-2020 season, Swords led Berea to a 22-10 record and an appearance in the 11th Region tournament. The 22 wins are a school record of the Pirates.

Before Berea, Swords landed his first head coaching job at Lynn Camp from 2013-2015. He went 18-40 with the Wildcats with an overall head coaching record of 84-93.

According to the Times-Tribune, the school will hold a socially distanced news conference on Friday, August 21 at 11:30 a.m.

Swords takes over for Nick Napier, who stepped down in late July.

