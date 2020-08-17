Advertisement

Vice President Mike Pence visits W.Va. to address COVID-19 response

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The head of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Vice President Mike Pence, met with members of West Virginia’s Task Force Saturday morning.

At the Greenbrier Resort, owned by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, Vice President Pence told the members of the team he appreciated their hard work and leadership during this unprecedented time.

“We are with you, and we will stay with you until the day comes to put COVID behind us once and for all,” Pence said in a public roundtable discussion.

The Vice President says while he and the White House grieve the lives of West Virginians lost, leadership by the state government and health officials have saved lives.

“Thank you for your leadership during this extraordinarily challenging time,” Vice President Pence said to Gov. Justice. “I truly do believe, Governor, that because of your leadership and because of this team you have assembled and because of the cooperation of the people of West Virginia, you have saved lives in this state.”

On Friday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the color-coding system for reopening schools, to which the Vice President complimented the plan to get students back in school.

“Very soon, West Virginia will be going back to school and we’re absolutely determined to partner with you until we bring West Virginia all the way back.”

He also confirmed Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force will be in West Virginia on Wednesday.

West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia National Guard Major General James Hoyer, Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Republican Congresswoman Carol Miller and Congressman Alex Mooney joined the Governor and Vice President along with the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and the administrator for the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Seema Verma.

Saturday morning the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported three new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total to 160. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 8,457.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

KY Rep. Attica Scott pre-files ‘Breonna’s Law’ to end no-knock search warrants statewide

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rep. Scott proposed Breonna’s Law on Sunday morning at Injustice Square Park, which has been the central point of protests since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

Forecast

Nice start to the week, weak cold front brings rain chances Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was still warm in the sun on Sunday, but at least it felt somewhat cooler outside, especially when there was a little breeze. That trend will follow us into the new week.

News

Some Martin County residents report high water bills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Delilah Adams, a Martin County resident, only uses her water for cleaning and bathing. She buys bottled water to cook and drink with, yet her water bill more than doubled for July.

News

Lexington at-risk youth mentor fears the impact of no in-person school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Logan Avritt fears that the lack of the routine of going to school will mean more at-risk kids getting into trouble.

News

10th annual coal miners memorial ride kicks off in Harlan County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The money raised from the ride goes towards miners and their families to help with bills, layoffs and food.

Latest News

Regional

Pigeon Forge woman says her rescued yorkie stayed by her side after she fell down a mountainside

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The 81-year-old says her dog stayed by her side for nearly 16 hours while she was stuck

Regional

“It’s definitely something I’ll never forget,” Wisconsin woman gets furry visitors during stay in Gatlinburg cabins

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Schumaker got some furry visitors during her stay at Autumn Ridge cabins in Gatlinburg.

Regional

East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions

National

Fortnite maker Epic Games sues Apple and Google after being booted from app stores

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple on Thursday after its hugely popular video game was removed from Apple’s App Store. The company has also filed a lawsuit against Google, according to CNET.

News

Alice Lloyd College holds move-in day for new students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The college's fall move-in day experience differs from past years.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 390 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, three new deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.