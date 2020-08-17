Advertisement

USPS announces temporary price increase during holiday months

According to USPS, the price change will go into effect at midnight on October 18 and will last through midnight on December 27.
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service announced they will have a temporary price increase in response to a “heightened demand for online shopping package volume due to the coronavirus pandemic and expected holiday e-commerce.”

According to USPS, the price change will go into effect at midnight on October 18 and will last through midnight on December 27. This temporary change will not affect retail prices and international products, but it will increase the price of all commercial domestic packages.

“The planned prices, approved by the Governors of the Postal Service on August 6, would raise prices on its commercial domestic competitive parcels – Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select, and Parcel Return Service,” USPS said in a release.

Officials with the postal service say the temporary price change “will keep the Postal Service competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue”.

The price changes will depend on how many packages are shipped between Oct. 18 and Dec. 27 at commercial rates.

The following are the proposed price changes:

  • Parcel Select Destination Delivery Unit (DDU) - 24 cents increase
  • Parcel Return Service- 24 cents increase
  • Parcel Select Lightweight-24 cents increase
  • FCPS Commercial- 25 cents increase
  • Priority Mail Commercial- 40 cents increase
  • Parcel Select Ground- 40 cents increase
  • Parcel Select DSCF- 40 cents increase
  • Parcel Select DNDC- 40 cents increase
  • Priority Mail Express Commercial- $1.50 increase

The PRC will review the proposed prices before making a final decision by October 18. You can find a full list of price changes here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

KY Rep. Attica Scott pre-files ‘Breonna’s Law’ to end no-knock search warrants statewide

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rep. Scott proposed Breonna’s Law on Sunday morning at Injustice Square Park, which has been the central point of protests since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

Forecast

Nice start to the week, weak cold front brings rain chances Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was still warm in the sun on Sunday, but at least it felt somewhat cooler outside, especially when there was a little breeze. That trend will follow us into the new week.

News

Some Martin County residents report high water bills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Delilah Adams, a Martin County resident, only uses her water for cleaning and bathing. She buys bottled water to cook and drink with, yet her water bill more than doubled for July.

News

Lexington at-risk youth mentor fears the impact of no in-person school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Logan Avritt fears that the lack of the routine of going to school will mean more at-risk kids getting into trouble.

News

10th annual coal miners memorial ride kicks off in Harlan County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The money raised from the ride goes towards miners and their families to help with bills, layoffs and food.

Latest News

Regional

Pigeon Forge woman says her rescued yorkie stayed by her side after she fell down a mountainside

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The 81-year-old says her dog stayed by her side for nearly 16 hours while she was stuck

Regional

“It’s definitely something I’ll never forget,” Wisconsin woman gets furry visitors during stay in Gatlinburg cabins

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Schumaker got some furry visitors during her stay at Autumn Ridge cabins in Gatlinburg.

Regional

East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions

National

Fortnite maker Epic Games sues Apple and Google after being booted from app stores

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple on Thursday after its hugely popular video game was removed from Apple’s App Store. The company has also filed a lawsuit against Google, according to CNET.

News

Alice Lloyd College holds move-in day for new students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The college's fall move-in day experience differs from past years.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 390 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, three new deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.