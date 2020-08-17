Advertisement

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campagin stops in Whitley and Laurel Counties.

McGrath is making her first stop in downtown Williamsburg to talk to community members and local business owners.
McGrath Visits Whitley County
McGrath Visits Whitley County(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As the November election nears and campaigns are in full swing Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate Amy McGrath, who will run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, stopped in the region on Monday.

McGrath making her first stop in downtown Williamsburg to talk to community members and local business owners in a round table type discussion.

“Today I’m just coming to visit to talk to people really about the coronavirus. What the needs of the community is and what people’s worries are,” said McGrath. “They are very worried about their business in the middle of coronavirus. How do we get back, how do we build our community and build better instead of going back to what it was? "

Stefanie Ebbenskingley, a community member, was at the discussion mentioning the importance of an open dialogue.

“These ladies have done a fantastic job speaking up for the issues of our community and what struggles we have here in Eastern Kentucky to build and grow businesses. "

McGrath says discussing a variety of topics including education, universal broadband, and healthcare in Eastern Kentucky.

“I mean you talk to folks who are farmers whose healthcare is unaffordable. They have to leave the farm in order to get another job so they can have healthcare. These are things that we can fix. We can fix them with a public option or an Uncle Sam plan,” said McGrath. “This region is so important. It has been left behind by Senator Mitch McConnell for far too long. I mean even before coronavirus think about the health care issues we have here the opioid crisis. "

Community members telling their stories and experiences.

“It’s important to us to be able to tell her own story in our own words and I think it’s important that statewide candidates come out here see it with their own eyes and hear it with their own ears,” said Ebbenskingley.

After the discussion, McGrath made meet and greet stops in Whitley and Laurel counties.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Monday COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local business Moonbow expands into Williamsburg

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
The project is in conjunction with the University of Cumberlands.

Sports

Kentucky travels to Auburn for first game of 2020 season

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Camille Gear
The rest of the Wildcats' schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 134,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 94k

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

Forecast

Few rain chances Tuesday, cooler temperatures return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
A weak cold front will move in bringing a few rain chances and some cooler air back to the mountains.

News

Hazard continues plans to add parking on Main Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cory Sanning
City officials officially completed phase one of the project.

State

Parents protest in Frankfort to demand schools reopen for in-person classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Protestors gathered on the state courthouse steps Monday to demand that schools reopen to students. Governor Beshear has recommended that all schools wait until late September to have children back in classrooms.

News

New audit finds deficiencies in former Breathitt County sheriff’s financial statements

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
In the report, auditors state former sheriff Ray Clemons did not maintain adequate accounting records of fee account receipts and disbursements.

State

Health dept. reports 129 COVID cases over the weekend in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-August 14th, 2020

Updated: 11 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour