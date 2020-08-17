Advertisement

Truck driver crashes with Georgia school bus, frees trapped students before he collapses, dies

According to GSP, surveillance video shows Grayer and the bus driver lifting bus seats to help children trapped underneath to evacuate the bus following the crash.
Georgia school bus crash
Georgia school bus crash(WSAV)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALMA, Ga. (WVLT/WSAV) - A truck driver who collided with a Georgia school bus helped free trapped students before he collapsed and died, WSAV reports.

The truck driver later identified as Johnathon Grayer, 25, of Jacksonville, Florida, was driving a rental truck on Wednesday afternoon when it hit the back of a school bus that was stopped for students to get off, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Officials said ten students were on board at the time of the crash.

According to GSP, surveillance video shows Grayer and the bus driver lifting bus seats to help children trapped underneath to evacuate the bus following the crash.

After the children got to safety, Grayer reportedly collapsed and was taken to a hospital where he later died of his injuries.

“We’ve had other accidents and tragedies and things like that in the past, but this one… had you shaken the most out of all of them,” Tyler Beach, a Bacon County fire and EMS compliance officer, told WSAV.

Of the six children taken to the hospital, at least two were flown by helicopters, according to Bacon County Emergency Management Agency Director Danny Turner. The bus driver Jerry Sweat was also taken to the hospital for injuries. All were considered to have non-life threatening injuries.

Gov. Brian Kemp responded to the “terrible news,” in a tweet, saying he was sending prayers to “the family and loved ones of the truck driver who lost their life and the students who are injured.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

KY Rep. Attica Scott pre-files ‘Breonna’s Law’ to end no-knock search warrants statewide

Updated: 1 hour ago
Rep. Scott proposed Breonna’s Law on Sunday morning at Injustice Square Park, which has been the central point of protests since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

Forecast

Nice start to the week, weak cold front brings rain chances Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was still warm in the sun on Sunday, but at least it felt somewhat cooler outside, especially when there was a little breeze. That trend will follow us into the new week.

News

Some Martin County residents report high water bills

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Delilah Adams, a Martin County resident, only uses her water for cleaning and bathing. She buys bottled water to cook and drink with, yet her water bill more than doubled for July.

News

Lexington at-risk youth mentor fears the impact of no in-person school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Logan Avritt fears that the lack of the routine of going to school will mean more at-risk kids getting into trouble.

News

10th annual coal miners memorial ride kicks off in Harlan County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The money raised from the ride goes towards miners and their families to help with bills, layoffs and food.

Latest News

Regional

Pigeon Forge woman says her rescued yorkie stayed by her side after she fell down a mountainside

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The 81-year-old says her dog stayed by her side for nearly 16 hours while she was stuck

Regional

“It’s definitely something I’ll never forget,” Wisconsin woman gets furry visitors during stay in Gatlinburg cabins

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Schumaker got some furry visitors during her stay at Autumn Ridge cabins in Gatlinburg.

Regional

East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions

National

Fortnite maker Epic Games sues Apple and Google after being booted from app stores

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple on Thursday after its hugely popular video game was removed from Apple’s App Store. The company has also filed a lawsuit against Google, according to CNET.

News

Alice Lloyd College holds move-in day for new students

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The college's fall move-in day experience differs from past years.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 390 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, three new deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.