(WYMT) - West Bloomfield (Mich.) cornerback Maxwell Hairston committed to Kentucky.

The three-star cornerback chose Kentucky over Virginia Tech, Purdue, Minnesota, Kansas, Washington State and Rutgers.

My main focus is to remain focused...#COMMITTED🤍 pic.twitter.com/WU5skvDJnV — 𝙈𝙖𝙭𝙬𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙒. 𝙃𝙖𝙞𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣 ¹ᵏ (@MHairston22) August 17, 2020

Hairston is commitment No. 15 for Kentucky in its 2021 class, which currently ranks inside the top 50 nationally.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.