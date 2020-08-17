Advertisement

Safety first: Many wonder when the Hazard Pavilion will reopen

Though many stages, safety remains the main priority
By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As restrictions constantly change, many wonder what the restrictions on gyms in the region are, specifically the Hazard Pavilion.

In early March due to orders from Governor Andy Beshear, the Pavilion closed its doors on March 17 with no return date in sight.

Soon after, renovations to the weight room occurred. Updating equipment and utilizing more space all while following social distancing rules.

“People are missing it and that is what we are trying to do, is trying to get back open in a safe manner,” says Assistant City Manager Tony Eversole.

With safety being the name of the game, Easter storms then caused massive damage.

“It blew off a large section of the roof so we had some issues with that,” said Eversole. And now with the roof fixed, “We are ready to open up to some type of capacity.”

Once where birthday parties were held, swim lessons and tennis lessons will be no more.

“Due to the governor’s list we are probably not going to be able to do the pool or the sauna,” said Eversole.

Leaving the walking track and exercise room available.

“We are going to have to have people come in, extra staff to clean the exercise equipment between each use,” he said. This adds an additional issue as the city has not returned to full staff.

Yet, not letting that stop them from hearing community cries to get back into shape.

“In the exercise room you are more tight and compacted in so we are thinking if you move it to the tennis courts and space it out that would help on keeping the social distancing, and a lot of people use the walking track we are going to try and shoot for that.”

As a majority of those who use the Pavilion are seniors and these summer temperatures are heating up.

“We want to help them, we want to take care of them but we want to keep them safe too,” said Eversole.

On Monday night a City Commissioner meeting will be held in executive session to address these concerns and come up with a solution. Once a decision is reached the Hazard Pavilion will open right away.

