Police: Wayne Co. man sent to hospital after being shot by wife with pellet rifle

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) – A woman is behind bars facing a felony assault charge after reportedly shooting her husband in the chest.

According to a Facebook post from the Monticello Police Department, dispatch received a 911 call around 3 p.m. on Thursday saying that a man had arrived at the Wayne County Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Monticello police officers took up the investigation and determined the victim, 47-year-old Bobby Buster, had been in an argument with his wife, 52-year-old Patricia Buster outside their home on West Evelyn Avenue. During the fight, police say Patricia shot her husband in the chest at close range with a pellet rifle.

Bobby Buster was treated at the local emergency room before being taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for further treatment. No word on his condition currently.

Patricia Buster was taken into custody without incident and is now in the Wayne County Detention Center.

