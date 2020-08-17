Police: Southern Kentucky man arrested after shooting at a deputy

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Monday after police say he shot at a deputy.

The Knox County Deputy was sent to a home on Rapier Hollow Road in Woodbine after receiving a complaint about a prowler.

According to the deputy, when he arrived at the home he turned on his lights and got out of the police car. It was then that shots started hitting his cruiser.

After investigating, it was found that 31-year-old Christopher Lester of Woodbine had been involved in a domestic dispute.

Lester was arrested and charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment.

