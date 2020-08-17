Police: Man charged after an assult involving a hammer
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A man is charged after an assault involving a hammer in Whitley County.
The arrested happened on Morton Street after officers responded to a fight complaint.
Williamsburg Police say James Mays got into a fight with another man and hit the man in the head with a hammer. Police also say at one point a gun was pointed at the victim.
Mays is charged with assault and wanton endangerment.
Mays is at the Whitley County Detention Center.
