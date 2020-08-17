Advertisement

Nice start to the week, weak cold front brings rain chances Tuesday

(WITN)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was still warm in the sun on Sunday, but at least it felt somewhat cooler outside, especially when there was a little breeze. That trend will follow us into the new week.

Today and Tonight

We had a few clouds overnight that will carry into the morning hours with us, so it did not cool off as much as expected. Out the door temperatures should be in the upper 60s for most before heading toward the low to mid-80s this afternoon. Fog will be around for the Monday morning drive, so take it easy out there. I think by late morning, if not before, we should be seeing full-on sunshine and a nice day ahead. While I believe most of you won’t see a drop of rain today, the second I take the stray chance I have in today, there will be a downpour somewhere, so I’m going to keep it in, just in case. Look for mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

A weak cold front will make its way toward the mountains on Tuesday, bringing some late-day rain chances. I think we’ll see early sunshine and then that will mix with clouds before the rain chances late in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will still be in the low 80s and drop to the low 60s as the front moves through and out.

Wednesday will be downright pleasant, temperature-wise. We should see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s with a few scattered rain chances. Some valley locations could drop into the upper 50s on Thursday morning.

Those scattered rain chances will carry us through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Summer is not done with us yet though. The extended forecast has us pushing the mid to upper 80s by Sunday and Monday.

