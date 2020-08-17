Advertisement

New audit finds deficiencies in former Breathitt County sheriff’s financial statements

By WYMT News Staff
Aug. 17, 2020
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A new audit released Monday morning by State Auditor Mike Harmon’s office found issues with the financial records of former Breathitt County Sheriff Ray Clemons.

In the report, auditors state Clemons did not maintain adequate accounting records of fee account receipts and disbursements.

Some of the findings highlighted include not providing adequate oversight for the financial activities of the office, not submitting financial reports as required, lacking adequate segregation of duties, not adopting a written data breach policy, the depository institution the office worked with failing to pledge or provide sufficient collateral to protect deposits, non-settlement of fee accounts from 2015-2018 and thousands of dollars of unapproved payments from those accounts.

The audit states Clemons did not respond to the office’s requests for follow up comments.

Several of the findings will now be referred to the Breathitt County Attorney’s office.

You can read the audit below:

