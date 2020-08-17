NCAA sets date for decision on college basketball start

(WYMT) - Basketball fans everywhere, we have an update on the 2020-2021 season!

NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt announced a decision will be made by mid-September on whether the basketball season will start on time or not.

As of now, the first games are set for November 10th if there are no COVID-19 delays.

In a statement released Monday Gavitt did say that health and safety are their first priority.

“As we prepare for the 2020-21 college basketball season, we have exercised patience and discipline in monitoring the effects of COVID-19 and making decisions regarding the season. We have learned a great deal over the course of the summer, and with health and safety being our priority, we have developed and studied contingency plans for alternatives to the scheduled Nov. 10 start date.

In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season. By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.

We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships. While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safely provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience.”

