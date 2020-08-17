Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Monday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Monday.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths Monday. The patients were a 72-year-old female from Perry County, a 73-year-old male from Perry County, and a 67-year-old female from Letcher County. They also announced 24 new cases of COVID-19. Five of the 24 new cases are children under the age of 18.

The Bell County Health Department reported three new cases Monday bringing the county’s total to 343. 65 of those cases are active and 278 have recovered. Six people are in the hospital.

Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported four new cases, one probable case and three recovered cases in Clay County. The health department says they will be updates on Manchester FCI Tuesday. In Jackson County, there are three new cases, three probable cases and one recovered case. Rockcastle County has seven new cases, six probable cases and four recovered cases.

The Laurel County Health Department reported six new cases from Saturday through Monday. One is in the hospital. There are two previously hospitalized patients who have been released and recovered along with an additional 45 recovered cases. Saturday there was one new case, a 57-year-old woman who was hospitalized. Sunday’s case was a 34-year-old man. Monday’s cases are a 55-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, a 37-year-old man, and a 57-year-old woman.

