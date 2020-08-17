Local business Moonbow expands into Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A local business announces they will expand by adding a third location.

Moonbow currently has coffee shops in Harlan County and a store with an event space in Corbin, but now they are expanding into Whitley County with a store called Moonbow Mercantile.

Sky Marietta, the owner, says this project is in conjunction with the University of Cumberlands and is excited to see it come to life.

“It’s going to be old fashioned soda fountain, ice cream, candy, and a general store feel. So we are going to have lots of fun things toys for kids, souvenirs of the area, and just fun little gifts.”

Marietta does not have an exact opening date yet. She says COVID-19 makes things a little unpredictable but the day will be soon.

