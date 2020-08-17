Advertisement

Lexington at-risk youth mentor fears the impact of no in-person school

Avritt said the routine of going to school every day helped keep at-risk kids on the right track.
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An overnight shooting that killed a Lexington teenager is an act of violence that at-risk youth mentor Logan Avritt fears may not be the last while schools aren’t in session.

“You know what they say, an idle mind is the devil’s playground,” Avritt said. “So, you let a kid sit around and play, eventually there’s going to be a fire somewhere.”

Avritt works with at-risk youth, and from the inner city to the suburbs, he said it’s not unlikely that when kids get out of their routine, they get into trouble.

“It’s kind of like, for the kids, the perception from them now is school has become obsolete,” Avritt said. “They’ve been out here pretty much living their life the way they want to for a while now, so it’s going to definitely be hard to get the kids back on task to even get up in the morning to log on a computer.”

Another factor Avritt worries may contribute to more trouble among kids is the lack of supervision. Parents and caregivers still have to go to work, so if they can’t find or afford childcare, kids may be fending for themselves for part of the day.

“Some people are at the crossroads where they’ll just have to quit their job because their kids’ education comes first,” Avritt said. “So, it’s going to be crazy to see how this thing shapes up.”

To do his part in affecting that outcome, Avritt said he’ll continue to work with the schools and focus on home visits during the period of virtual learning to try to keep kids on the right track.

