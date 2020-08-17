Kentucky travels to Auburn for first game of 2020 season

Advertisement

UK travels to Auburn for first game of 2020 season(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Wildcats will travel to Auburn for the first game of the 2020 season on September 26th.

The other week one matchups in the SEC are:

Alabama at Missouri

Florida at Ole Miss

Georgia at Arkansas

Mississippi St. at LSU

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&m

Kentucky’s full schedule and the SEC’s full schedule will be released tonight at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

