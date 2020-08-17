Kentucky travels to Auburn for first game of 2020 season
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The Wildcats will travel to Auburn for the first game of the 2020 season on September 26th.
The other week one matchups in the SEC are:
Alabama at Missouri
Florida at Ole Miss
Georgia at Arkansas
Mississippi St. at LSU
Tennessee at South Carolina
Vanderbilt at Texas A&m
Kentucky’s full schedule and the SEC’s full schedule will be released tonight at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.
