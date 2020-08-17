“It’s definitely something I’ll never forget,” Wisconsin woman gets furry visitors during stay in Gatlinburg cabins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sarah Schumaker and her family were visiting the Smoky Mountains this weekend from Wisconsin.

She got some furry visitors during her stay at Autumn Ridge cabins in Gatlinburg.

“I almost couldn’t believe what I was seeing!” Schumaker said. “It was amazing seeing them so close up. It’s definitely something I will never forget.”

She captured several videos and pictures of the bears (from a safe distance) including one of two bear cubs playing on the front porch and another of a adult bear climbing a tree.

Schumaker said this is her second stay at the cabins and she is already looking forward to coming back next year.

