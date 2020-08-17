Advertisement

Health dept. reports 129 COVID cases over the weekend in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 51.

The new cases from the weekend bring the county’s total to 4,287.

COVID-19 testing available at new, and familiar, locations in Lexington

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 84 cases, Aug. 6
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 80 cases, Aug. 12

The health dept. says COVID-19 is continuing to spread throughout Lexington. Health department officials gave us one reason for the rise in cases: they say people are still vacationing at hot spots, and bringing the virus back to Lexington.

Since the beginning of August, Lexington has reported more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 39,315 cases and 813 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-August 14th, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

News

Helpers and Heroes Segment-August 13th, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour

State

KY Rep. Attica Scott pre-files ‘Breonna’s Law’ to end no-knock search warrants statewide

Updated: 7 hours ago
Rep. Scott proposed Breonna’s Law on Sunday morning at Injustice Square Park, which has been the central point of protests since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her home by police serving a no-knock warrant.

Forecast

Nice start to the week, weak cold front brings rain chances Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It was still warm in the sun on Sunday, but at least it felt somewhat cooler outside, especially when there was a little breeze. That trend will follow us into the new week.

Latest News

News

Some Martin County residents report high water bills

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Delilah Adams, a Martin County resident, only uses her water for cleaning and bathing. She buys bottled water to cook and drink with, yet her water bill more than doubled for July.

News

Lexington at-risk youth mentor fears the impact of no in-person school

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Logan Avritt fears that the lack of the routine of going to school will mean more at-risk kids getting into trouble.

News

10th annual coal miners memorial ride kicks off in Harlan County

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The money raised from the ride goes towards miners and their families to help with bills, layoffs and food.

Regional

Pigeon Forge woman says her rescued yorkie stayed by her side after she fell down a mountainside

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The 81-year-old says her dog stayed by her side for nearly 16 hours while she was stuck

Regional

“It’s definitely something I’ll never forget,” Wisconsin woman gets furry visitors during stay in Gatlinburg cabins

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Schumaker got some furry visitors during her stay at Autumn Ridge cabins in Gatlinburg.

Regional

East Tenn. couple celebrates 66th anniversary socially distancing

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
An East Tenn. couple celebrated a very special wedding anniversary despite having to socially distance due to COVID-19 restrictions