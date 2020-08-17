Hazard continues plans to add parking on Main Street

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A project that has long been in the works is officially underway.

The City of Hazard is now working to restripe various portions of Main Street to add room for diagonal parking and one-way traffic to its downtown district. Mayor Happy Mobelini had announced the project in recent weeks.

In an effort to revitalize life along Main Street, city officials have spoken of a desire to return to the city’s previous form, which had included parking on the side of Main Street in the 1950′s and 1960′s.

For Assistant City Manager Tony Eversole, his excitement is not limited to the additional parking. The Police and Fire Commissioner also expressed his excitement for the road’s new surface, which was coated using a product called “Liquid Road.”

“It’s a quarter-inch thick and it brings the traction level way up,” Eversole said. “It’s guaranteed to last 10 years.”

Eversole says that they will continue working on the project in the coming days.

