Good Shepherd Catholic School holds first day of in-person classes

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The first day of school inside classrooms at Good Shepherd Church School look a little different this year.

“Most of us didn’t sleep last night,” Good Shepherd Church School Principal Michele Ulrich said. “We were kind of worried about everything being smooth today.”

Catholic schools across the state are reopening this week. Principal of Good Shepherd Church School in Frankfort, Dr. Michele Ulrich, says today didn’t come without a lot of planning.

“We had to sanitize the whole building,” Dr. Ulrich said. “We not only did it once, but we did it several times. Drinking fountains have been changed, to have where you can take your water bottle and just put it up. You can’t drink with your mouth.”

You’ll notice a few more changes, like masks students and teachers are required to wear and the markers across the floor, telling students to stand six feet apart from each other.

“In the cafeteria, they walked in, all got their food, masks on,” Dr. Ulrich said. “When they wanted to get up and get a utensil, they put their masks on. I was like, wow, you’re learning faster than me. You’re doing really good.”

Dr. Ulrich says they’re lucky the school has 138 students. Class sizes are already small, and they can more easily leave enough room in between students at lunch and in the gym. 14 students did chose the school’s virtual learning option.

So for now, masks, hand sanitizer, spaced out desks, and some online learning is their new normal.

“I’m just really happy we’re here to educate and to be able to do it in our building,” Dr. Ulrich said.

Each student's temperature is taken before they get out of the car, and go inside the building.

Dr. Ulrich says they didn’t have any problems with social distancing or the mask wearing on their first day back.

