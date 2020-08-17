Advertisement

Good Shepherd Catholic School holds first day of in-person classes

Some students went back to in person learning today-- the first time many of them had set foot inside a classroom since March.
Some students went back to in person learning today-- the first time many of them had set foot inside a classroom since March.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The first day of school inside classrooms at Good Shepherd Church School look a little different this year.

“Most of us didn’t sleep last night,” Good Shepherd Church School Principal Michele Ulrich said. “We were kind of worried about everything being smooth today.”

Catholic schools across the state are reopening this week. Principal of Good Shepherd Church School in Frankfort, Dr. Michele Ulrich, says today didn’t come without a lot of planning.

“We had to sanitize the whole building,” Dr. Ulrich said. “We not only did it once, but we did it several times. Drinking fountains have been changed, to have where you can take your water bottle and just put it up. You can’t drink with your mouth.”

You’ll notice a few more changes, like masks students and teachers are required to wear and the markers across the floor, telling students to stand six feet apart from each other.

“In the cafeteria, they walked in, all got their food, masks on,” Dr. Ulrich said. “When they wanted to get up and get a utensil, they put their masks on. I was like, wow, you’re learning faster than me. You’re doing really good.”

Dr. Ulrich says they’re lucky the school has 138 students. Class sizes are already small, and they can more easily leave enough room in between students at lunch and in the gym. 14 students did chose the school’s virtual learning option.

So for now, masks, hand sanitizer, spaced out desks, and some online learning is their new normal.

“I’m just really happy we’re here to educate and to be able to do it in our building,” Dr. Ulrich said.

Each student's temperature is taken before they get out of the car, and go inside the building.

Dr. Ulrich says they didn’t have any problems with social distancing or the mask wearing on their first day back.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

McConnell: Kentucky should accept new offer for jobless aid

Updated: moments ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Kentucky should accept a supplemental $300 in federal weekly assistance for its unemployed workers.

News

Safety first: Many wonder when the Hazard Pavilion will reopen

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
On Monday night a City Commissioners meeting will be held in executive session to address these concerns and come up with a solution.

State

Governor Beshear announces 376 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath makes campagin stops in Whitley and Laurel Counties.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
McGrath making her first stop in downtown Williamsburg to talk to community members and local business owners

Latest News

Sports

Kentucky travels to Auburn for first game of 2020 season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
The rest of the Wildcats' schedule will be announced at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 134,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 94k

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

Few rain chances Tuesday, cooler temperatures return

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
A weak cold front will move in bringing a few rain chances and some cooler air back to the mountains.

News

Hazard continues plans to add parking on Main Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
City officials officially completed phase one of the project.

State

Parents protest in Frankfort to demand schools reopen for in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Protestors gathered on the state courthouse steps Monday to demand that schools reopen to students. Governor Beshear has recommended that all schools wait until late September to have children back in classrooms.

News

New audit finds deficiencies in former Breathitt County sheriff’s financial statements

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WYMT News Staff
In the report, auditors state former sheriff Ray Clemons did not maintain adequate accounting records of fee account receipts and disbursements.