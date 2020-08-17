Few rain chances Tuesday, cooler temperatures return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A weak cold front will move in bringing a few rain chances and some cooler air back to the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will remain on the dry side with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s overnight with some patchy fog late tonight into early Tuesday morning.

A weak cold from moves in Tuesday bringing us a little bit more rain with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. It won’t be a total washout tomorrow, but I would keep the rain gear handy! Highs will be in the lower 80s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 60s. Even though this cold front is weak, it will bring some nicer temperatures for a few days.

Extended Forecast

The cooler and mostly dry trend starts Wednesday and continues into Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s both days with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s. The humidity will be down too so it’ll feel very comfortable outside. We’ll see mostly sunny skies both days with stray rain chances.

It looks like we could be bringing back a few more rain chances by Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s but the humidity will start to increase a little bit. Highs look to get back into the mid to upper 80s Sunday into Monday.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.