Big Sandy Community and Technical College welcomes students back to campus

By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, classes began at Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) both online and in-person.

“I think there’s nothing like the energy of starting out an academic year and definitely the fall semester is an amazing time and it’s usually very, very busy,” said Nursing Program Administrator, Dr. Patsy Jackson.

Dr. Jackson has worked with the college for nearly 30 years, she said having to go online in the middle of a semester was challenging, but her students worked hard to finish their courses.

“The higher learning environment just has to be flexible, and we have to be resilient, and we have learned to do that and we have amazing students that work alongside the faculty to make it happen,” added Dr. Jackson.

Dalton Bailey is a nursing student at the college and knew all too well about switching from in-person to online in the middle of a semester.

“A big part of the education experience is that face-to-face interaction, I think it does more easily facilitate learning,” said Bailey.

Bailey is thrilled to return to campus to see his classmates and instructors.

“It’s good to interact with my classmates again that’s one of my favorite things about school, I actually like being a student,” added Bailey.

Nursing student Kayla Newsom said this is a year of new opportunities.

“We’re starting back and everybody’s just ready to take advantage of it right now and get started,” said Newsom.

Students will experience socially distanced classrooms and follow the mask guidelines, showing them just how much campus has changed.

“We’ve put every precaution in place and everybody in the faculty and staff is committed to keeping people healthy and safe here on campus,” said BSCTC President and CEO, Dr. Sherry Zylka.

However given these different circumstances, college officials look ahead.

“There is a future, we just don’t when it’s going to be like it was in the past where we meet face-to-face without masks,” added Dr. Zylka.

Big Sandy Community & Technical is prepared for the opening of the fall semester on August 17. All four campuses are...

Posted by Big Sandy Community & Technical College on Monday, August 10, 2020

