10th annual coalminers memorial ride kicks off in Harlan County

The money raised from the ride goes towards miners and their families to help with bills, layoffs and food.
CoalMiners Underground MC Ride
CoalMiners Underground MC Ride(WYMT)
By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Coal miners Underground MC hosted the 10th annual coal miners memorial ride on Sunday.

“We do our rides to not only help the laid-off members the coal miners of the community but their families and just everybody in our Harlan County area,” said Harlan County Chapter President, Kelly Morgan.

The ride had more than 20 bikers from all across Eastern Kentucky. Sunday’s ride spanned more than 150 miles across Kentucky and Tennessee.

“We’re overjoyed you know where we can get together and do our social distancing. As you can see here everyone here is wearing a mask ‚we’re just happy to proceed with what we’re doing so we can put it back into our community,” added Morgan.

The money raised from the ride goes towards miners and their families to help with bills, layoffs and food.

“Just for them to get the help I would say they’re overjoyed. I would be if a bunch of brothers gathered together and kinda helped me with food for me and my family or an electric bill or rent or something. I feel like I would owe them the clothes off my body,” said Morgan.

This year’s ride raised more than $450.

