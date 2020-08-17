Advertisement

10 arrested in Laurel County narcotics sweep

The arrests were made at several different locations in the course of the sweep.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Laurel County Sheriff has announced a drug sweep conducted on Thursday resulted in ten arrests on multiple charges.

According to a Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the arrests occurred in four different locations, and that methamphetamine, baggies of meth, glass pipes, scales, and needles were seized during the operation.

Investigators say children were found at two homes that they searched. A nine-year-old and a 12-year-old were found at a home off Boggs Lane. A three-year-old was found in a home off Slate Ridge Church Road.

At a third home, detectives say they found a stolen vehicle in the driveway.

A traffic stop during the sweep uncovered additional methamphetamine, as well as a .22 caliber handgun. The driver in that traffic stop was also a convicted felon.

Finally, a warrant executed on an individual revealed more drugs on the person.

The arrests and charges are as follows:

Off Boggs Lane in Lily:

  • 44-year-old Melissa Renée Cornett (top row, left,) of Lily is charged with possession of a controlled substance, criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Cornett was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
  • 53-year-old Joseph A. Smith (top row, second from left,) of Lily is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Off Slate Ridge Church Road:

  • 43-year-old Roger D. Abner (top row, second from right,) of Lily is charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.
  • 31-year-old Candice Davis (top row, right,) of Lily is charged with criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.

Off Topton Road:

  • 47-year-old Joseph Ryan Baker (middle row, left,) of London is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest; and receiving stolen property under $10,000.
  • 46-year-old David Ray Robinson (middle row, second from left,) of London is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • 38-year-old Sonya Alberta Rogers (middle row, second from right,) of London is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • 34-year-old Patricia Ann Hatton (middle row, right,) of Corbin is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On N. Main St. at Short Street in London at a traffic stop:

  • 42-year-old Marissa Rodriguez (bottom row, left,) of London is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
  • 29-year-old Caitlyn Correll (bottom row, right,) of London is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

