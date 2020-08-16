Tates Creek High School basketball coach remembers teen killed in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and three others are injured after an overnight shooting at Newtown Court in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Mykel Waide.

Waide was looking forward to his first day as a college student at the University of Louisville on Monday. It is a day, and a whole future, that’s been taken away from him.

Police were called to Newtown Court in reference to a large disorder with shots fired. One of these shots hit Waide.

In a Facebook post, a witness says she stayed with him until the police came. At around 3:15 am Waide was declared dead at the scene.

Waide graduating from Tates Creek High School. He was a part of the basketball team. A tweet by the program says, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our very own Mykel Waide. He was more than an athlete, he was a son, brother & scholar.”

“He just talked about going to college, being one of the first of his family to really go to college and graduate,” Tates Creek head basketball coach Jarrod Gay says. “He was a great kid, he was loving, he was caring, he really wanted success not only for himself but for his friends and his teammates.”

Gay urges the community to educate it’s youth. He wants to allow Mykel’s tragic story to be a learning experience for others.

“Live through Kel, you know continue to use that as a motivator to be successful, to do the right thing,” Gay says.

A man with an entire life ahead, gone too soon.

Three others were also shot and taken to UK hospital. We do not have any updates on how they’re doing at this time. There is currently no suspect.

