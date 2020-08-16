Sunday night cold front leads to nice start to the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front will be working through the mountains Sunday evening, giving us a few storms, before ushering in a much nicer start to the work week.

Tonight

All eyes are on a cold front working it’s way through the Commonwealth this afternoon. Along it and ahead of it, a few showers and thunderstorms have started to bubble up. We’re not in any kind of severe risk outlook today, but these storms could pack some heavy rain, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds if you find yourself under one. The cold front will sweep across the area from west to east during the evening hours, with the highest risk of showers and storms coming as it passes by any one location.

Once the front clears you, your threat for showers and storms will diminish greatly, with mostly cloudy skies taking over into the overnight hours. Some patchy dense fog is again a possibility as we go later in the night. Lows tonight on the back side of the front will diminish back into the low to middle 60s.

Monday and Monday Night

Northwesterly breezes on the other side of the front will usher in milder and much less humid conditions to start the work week. Mostly sunny skies will also be the calling card with this air mass as well, once we get some of that patchy fog out of the way during the morning hours. I can’t rule out a very stray shower in the afternoon hours, but with the moisture as low as it is, I’m not sure anything would even hit the ground. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

Monday night will keep the nice conditions rolling as mostly clear skies will allow lows to fall back into the lower 60s. Not a bad night to keep the windows open for a little free A/C.

Through the Week

We’ll keep this general pattern going throughout much of the upcoming work week, with a mix of sun and clouds everyday with a chance of a stray afternoon storm. Those chances look to be highest as a piece of energy works our way on Tuesday, and then as our next system works it’s way in late next week. Highs will stay in the lower 80s, with pleasantly low humidity. We’ll make a run at the middle 80s as we increase the humidity late in the week.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.