SEC football schedule 2020: League’s 10-game slates to be announced Monday

Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (81) is tackled by Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Missouri tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (81) is tackled by Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (KY3)
By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The SEC plans to move forward with football in 2020, and on Monday, the conference will announce its full schedule. The release will begin at 3 p.m. ET when the games for the SEC’s Week 1 -- slated for Sept. 26 -- will be announced on The Paul Finebaum Show. That will be followed by a full unveiling of the 10-game, conference-only schedule at 7 p.m. ET. 

Based on previous announcements, it's already known that each SEC team will have a built-in open week plus another league-wide open week on Dec. 12 to accommodate any additional disruptions that might occur. The SEC Championship Game is scheduled to be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. It was originally scheduled for Dec. 5. 

The league agreed to its modified schedule at the end of July and announced early in August that team would be given two additional games on top of their normal eight-game conference schedule. Naturally, not everyone came out a winner and reports indicated that a coaches conference call got “contentious” over some competitive imbalances if you will. 

