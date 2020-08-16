Advertisement

Police: 17 shot, some likely dead across 3 Cincinnati shootings

Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati said 17 people were shot at three separate locations.

Cincinnati’s assistant police chief says the total from the early Sunday shootings includes some likely fatalities.

In one shooting alone, 10 people were shot, with two possibly dead.

In another, three were shot. And in the third, four were shot, including two who police said might be dead.

Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents. No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

