Advertisement

UPDATE: Victim in overnight Lexington shooting was former TC basketball player

The Fayette County Coroner says the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.
The Fayette County Coroner says the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – One person is dead, and four others were injured after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Police responded to the 1000-block of Newtown Court in reference to a large disorder with shots fired.

When investigators arrived, they say they found two men, possibly in their early 20′s, with gunshot wounds.

One was shot in the lower leg and was taken to the hospital.

Another man was declared deceased on the scene. The Fayette County coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Mykel Waide. The coroner has classified the manner of death as a homicide. The coroner puts the time of death at 3:17 a.m.

A tweet from Tates Creek Basketball’s twitter feed states that Mykel played on the team, and was set to begin his first year at the University of Louisville on Monday.

Lexington police have confirmed that a total of four people were shot in the incident. WKYT is working to learn more about the other victims.

Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

We will update this story as additional information comes in.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Nice Sunday morning, few rain chances this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Temperatures are going to be nice once again and only rise to those low 80s.

Regional

Early morning fire breaks out at Dempsey Housing in Warfield

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
A fire broke out at a building in Warfield.

State

Former Berea College professor found dead

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A former Berea College professor has been found dead.

News

Laurel County celebrates 85th annual homecoming

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
However, the parade was not the only event commemorating the longest-running homecoming in Kentucky. The homecoming also celebrated the anniversary with a time capsule to be opened in 2040.

Latest News

Crime

KCSO: Woman charged with first-degree murder after stabbing incident

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing incident near Walter Reed Lane Saturday afternoon.

News

Music lovers attend Pickin in the Pines

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Festival leaders asked those who attended to follow health and safety guidelines.

News

Pike County Library jumps through hoops to offer drive-thru circus

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
It gave families the chance to get out and enjoy a little safe fun by driving through and taking in the act.

News

‘Free, white and 21’: Racist comments leave University of Pikeville student pleading for unity

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
When Victor Nakayassu joined his college group for a day on the water, he quickly felt left out to dry when he says racism reared its head.

News

Friends remember Pikeville Police officer in 3rd Annual Scotty Hamilton Memorial ATV Ride

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Those who attended the event remembered a friend, a dad, and a husband.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 6 new deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
There are now at least 38,930 coronavirus cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 810.