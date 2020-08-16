UPDATE: Victim in overnight Lexington shooting was former TC basketball player

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – One person is dead, and four others were injured after an overnight shooting in Lexington.

Police responded to the 1000-block of Newtown Court in reference to a large disorder with shots fired.

When investigators arrived, they say they found two men, possibly in their early 20′s, with gunshot wounds.

One was shot in the lower leg and was taken to the hospital.

Another man was declared deceased on the scene. The Fayette County coroner has identified the victim as 18-year-old Mykel Waide. The coroner has classified the manner of death as a homicide. The coroner puts the time of death at 3:17 a.m.

A tweet from Tates Creek Basketball’s twitter feed states that Mykel played on the team, and was set to begin his first year at the University of Louisville on Monday.

We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our very own Mykel Waide. He was more than an athlete, he was a son, brother & scholar, set to begin his first year at UofL on Monday. His family is in our prayers and we ask that our team be in all of yours. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/lWDuBiVbRb — TatesCreekBasketball (@TCBasketball_) August 16, 2020

Lexington police have confirmed that a total of four people were shot in the incident. WKYT is working to learn more about the other victims.

Police do not have information on a suspect at this time.

We will update this story as additional information comes in.

