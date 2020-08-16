Advertisement

Nice Sunday morning, few rain chances this afternoon

(KCRG)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 16, 2020
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are starting to dry out, but you can expect a few showers and storms this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

This morning we are dealing with just a little bit of patchy fog once again. The good news is that once it lifts, we will be seeing beautiful conditions for the rest of the morning hours. Sunshine mixed with clouds is the main story for the day, however, this afternoon we will see those rain chances once again. Scattered showers and storms will move across the region, so you could run into some quick soggy weather, but the majority of the time you will be on that drier side. Temperatures are going to be nice once again and only rise to those low 80s.

This evening we will see those rain chances linger, but once they move out we should remain dry the rest of the night. Mostly cloudy skies and fog will build up into your early Monday morning. Lows drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Much nicer conditions take over as we start the workweek. Monday we will see lower humidity and highs topping out right around 80° with mostly sunny skies.

Nice conditions will continue through the first half of the week, with only a slight chance for a stray shower or two. Highs stay pleasant in the low 80s, and the humidity will stay down as well.

Rain chances look to return by Friday. As of now, we look to see the drier conditions in the morning and scattered storms popping up in the afternoon.

Rain chance look to continue into the weekend, as well. We will keep an eye on this trend. For now, enjoy your Sunday!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

