Music lovers attend Pickin in the Pines

Pickin in the Pines
Pickin in the Pines(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pickin in the Pines is a 3-day event and a sister festival to the Manchester Music Fest. On Thursday, the performing artists joined in on a jam session.

On Friday, event-goers could hear six acts while on Saturday seven acts performed.

“We know each other for the most part, and it’s a family atmosphere, and it is very primitive here, and I think people love being here and seeing the pines and seeing the old fashion stage and the pond, so man I’m just beside myself with the joy of seeing the faces I haven’t seen in months,” said promoter Tim Parks.

Festival leaders asked those who attended to follow health and safety guidelines. Leaders also say this will be an annual event.

Our sister festival, Pickin in the Pines, is located on private property and operates on a much smaller scale. Tickets are available online or at the gate. ☮️💗🪕

Posted by Manchester Music Fest on Thursday, July 30, 2020

