Advertisement

Laurel County celebrates 85th annual homecoming

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cars and floats pass through Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park on Saturday celebrating the 85th annual Laurel County homecoming.

“They’re like my favorite thing to do. I love like engaging with the crowd, seeing all the fun floats, so I had a blast today,” said JJ Dyche, Teen Laurel County Homecoming 2019.

This year’s theme was “Come home and see.”

“Well, just the homecoming in general. It’s the longest homecoming in Kentucky, so just being a part of it and being a titleholder and being a part of the sisterhood here is one for itself you know it’s absolutely amazing. So I think this will be a year to remember for sure,” said Miss Laurel County Homecoming, Hannah Harrison.

However, the parade was not the only event commemorating the longest-running homecoming in Kentucky. The homecoming also celebrated the anniversary with a time capsule to be opened in 2040.

“We wanted to have something to commemorate this and so many changes are going on in our world we thought what a better time to come put it in and then open it in 20 years and see what happens,” said Chelsea Philpot, Laurel County Homecoming President.

The time capsule held a video of North and South Laurel’s graduation, a mask, a dollar bill, and some change, and newspapers from 2020.

“It’s just a big year in general as a moment also 2020 has been a big year with COVID so we just wanted to celebrate this year and the homecoming and keeping our traditions alive,” said Philpot.

2020 Miss and Teen Laurel County Homecoming
2020 Miss and Teen Laurel County Homecoming(Studio 206)

Congratulations to the new Miss Laurel County Homecoming Camryn Deaton and Teen Laurel County Homecoming Lorin Sasser.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Music lovers attend Pickin in the Pines

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Festival leaders asked those who attended to follow health and safety guidelines.

News

Pike County Library jumps through hoops to offer drive-thru circus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
It gave families the chance to get out and enjoy a little safe fun by driving through and taking in the act.

News

‘Free, white and 21’: Racist comments leave University of Pikeville student pleading for unity

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
When Victor Nakayassu joined his college group for a day on the water, he quickly felt left out to dry when he says racism reared its head.

News

Friends remember Pikeville Police officer in 3rd Annual Scotty Hamilton Memorial ATV Ride

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Those who attended the event remembered a friend, a dad, and a husband.

Latest News

News

Gov. Beshear reports 638 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 6 new deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
There are now at least 38,930 coronavirus cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 810.

News

Prestonsburg man behind bars on auto theft charges

Updated: 7 hours ago
Patrick Adkins was arrested on theft charges.

News

Lexington man charged in multiple summer shooting incidents

Updated: 8 hours ago
A man suspected of carrying out multiple violent offenses this summer has been arrested by Lexington Police.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 131,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 92k

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

UK’s FUSION Day focuses on serving the community during the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Several new UK students participated in FUSION: the university’s annual day of service. Volunteers helped at African Cemetery Number Two, the campus kitchen, and God’s Pantry Food Bank.

News

Neighborhood Back-to-School Rallies provide backpacks to students in need

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Grace Finerman
The start of the academic year is looking different than ever before, but some things are the same. Each year the YMCA of Central Kentucky partners with Fayette County Public Schools to host the neighborhood back to school rallies. They give backpacks and school supplies to students in need.