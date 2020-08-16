KCSO: Woman charged with first-degree murder after stabbing incident

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged with first-degree murder after a stabbing incident near Walter Reed Lane Saturday afternoon.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to a reported stabbing around 4:00 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Walter Reed Ln.

Shelby Harris, 28, is charged with First Degree Murder. She is in jail with a bond set at $750,000, KCSO says.

This incident is still under investigation by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes unit.

The name of the victim has not yet been released due to notification of next of kin.

