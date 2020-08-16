Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 390 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, three new deaths

Gov. Beshear announced 390 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In a news release Sunday afternoon, Governor Beshear announced 390 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky as well as three new deaths.

There are now at least 39,315 coronavirus cases in the state, and the death toll stands at 813.

13 of Sunday’s 390 new cases were children under the age of five years.

“The total number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this week which shows the disease is still very active in Kentucky, but on a positive note it appears that Kentuckians have stopped the exponential growth of the virus,” Gov. Beshear said. “Team Kentucky has again shown that if we socially distance, wear masks and wash our hands, we have a better chance of continuing to reopen our economy safely and get more Kentuckians back to school and work.”

With limited reporting on Sundays, some other statistics, such as positivity rate and the number of Kentuckians in the hospital and ICU, will not be available until a full report is released on Monday.

“In Kentucky, the mortality rate is 2.1% compared to 3.2% nationally,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “This success is a combination of accomplishments including keeping COVID-19 from spreading out of control, excellent health care and more widespread testing than many other states.”

Even so, Dr. Stack urged, “We can’t allow ourselves to forget that this virus spreads rapidly and is very dangerous. Let’s continue to come together as Team Kentucky to keep ourselves, our friends, families and communities as safe as possible.”

KY COVID INFO - 8/16/20
KY COVID INFO - 8/16/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

