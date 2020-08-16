Four Pulaski County football players test positive for COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four Pulaski County football players tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the summer.

Head coach John Hines says he does not believe that any of the cases were a result of football workouts.

“None of them have been traced back to football workouts by the health department,” Hines said in a statement to WYMT. “Each [case] had a different origin.”

Hines also said all the players that tested positive were asymptomatic and are now back at workouts.

