Advertisement

Four Pulaski County football players test positive for COVID-19

“None of them have been traced back to football workouts by the health department,” Hines said in a statement to WYMT. “Each [case] had a different origin.”
(WYMT)
By Alec Jessie
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four Pulaski County football players tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the summer.

Head coach John Hines says he does not believe that any of the cases were a result of football workouts.

“None of them have been traced back to football workouts by the health department,” Hines said in a statement to WYMT. “Each [case] had a different origin.”

Hines also said all the players that tested positive were asymptomatic and are now back at workouts.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Baltimore Orioles select Louisa native Chandler Shepherd’s contract

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The 2011 Lawrence County graduate had five appearances in 2019, including three starts.

Sports

UPDATE: Reds player test positive for COVID-19, Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh postponed.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Danneman
A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

Sports

OVC moves fall sports to the spring, allows up to four non-conference games for football

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Willie Hope
The conference will allow its football teams to play up to four non-conference games in the fall.

Sports

Barnhart: Calipari ‘has been unbelievable’ with COVID-19 protocols

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
He said Calipari has been super in educating his team and going about things slowly.

Latest News

Sports

5-star recruit Kennedy Chandler commits to Vols basketball team

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT
|
By Megan Sadler
Vols basketball signed new player Kennedy Chandler Friday.

News

KHSAA to vote next week to solidify fall sport dates

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will vote August 20 on a list of dates at the table to get practices and games back up and moving.

Sports

NCAA president floats idea of postseason bubble model, thinks 32-team tournament ‘manageable’

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:58 PM EDT
|
By CBS Sports
It's unclear if football will proceed without the Big Ten and the Pac-12, who earlier this week announced they are postponing fall sports seasons, but the FBS is conducted through the College Football Playoff Committee, not the NCAA.

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Sports

Union AD 6pm

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting in Lexington

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
In the 31st meeting between the sisters, Serena rallied for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory