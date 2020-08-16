Former Berea College professor found dead

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Berea College professor has been found dead.

The Richmond Register reports that 61-year-old Stephen Pulsford was found dead at his home Saturday in Berea.

Pulsford was arrested and charged with distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance on August 4. He was released from the Madison County Detention Center the following day.

The coroner said he does not suspect foul play at this time.

