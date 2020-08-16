Advertisement

Former Berea College professor found dead

(Source: MCDC)
(MCDC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Berea College professor has been found dead.

The Richmond Register reports that 61-year-old Stephen Pulsford was found dead at his home Saturday in Berea.

Pulsford was arrested and charged with distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance on August 4. He was released from the Madison County Detention Center the following day.

The coroner said he does not suspect foul play at this time.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

