Early morning fire breaks out at Dempsey Housing in Warfield
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARFIELD, Ky. (WYMT) - Inez Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multi-family building in Warfield at the request of Warfield Fire Rescue early Sunday morning.
They say they received reports of a fire venting the roof of Dempsey Housing.
Pigeon Roost VFD and Kermit Fire Rescue responded as well.
All crews had cleared the scene by 3 a.m.
There is no word on whether anyone was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.
