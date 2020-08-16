Advertisement

Alice Lloyd College holds move-in day for new students

The college's fall move-in day experience differs from past years
Administrators at Alice Lloyd College help new students move in while maintaining safe social distancing procedures.
Administrators at Alice Lloyd College help new students move in while maintaining safe social distancing procedures.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIPPA PASSES, Ky. (WYMT) - New students at Alice Lloyd College were greeted with an unique move-in day procedure on Sunday.

School officials were tasked with setting up outdoor tents to officially welcome new faces, this after going nearly the entire spring semester and summer without students on campus.

Each student was greeted with their dorm key as well as a backpack equipped with a t-shirt, face mask and hand sanitizer to allow them to maintain safe social distancing procedures as they adust to life as freshmen.

For Director of Administration J.D. Cornett, the slight sense of normalcy he felt made the long wait for this day worth it.

“It’s awesome. Usually, in the summertime around here, it’s kind of quiet,” Cornett said. “We had the almost entire spring semester with no one on campus, so it’s really, really nice.”

Cornett also says that the college will continue to whatever it can to keep its faculty, students and staff safe as the fall semester is set to kick off.

