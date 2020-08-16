Advertisement

5 people wounded in shooting at flea market in San Antonio

Police in San Antonio say at least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market.
Police in San Antonio say at least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police in San Antonio say at least five people were wounded, including one critically, in a shooting at a flea market.

Police Chief William McManus said gunfire erupted about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Mission Open Air Market during “some type of argument,” but said he didn’t know the nature of the argument.

Market manager Al Ramon said the argument was between vendors or buyers but did not know what started it.

McManus said all the wounded were involved in the shooting and no innocent bystanders were struck.

McManus said two weapons were recovered at the scene and he didn’t know how many shots were fired.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

Texas police say 3 officers shot, but in stable condition

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in a suburb of Austin, Texas, say multiple officers have been shot and a person remains barricaded inside a home.

National

Portland police declare riot, use smoke to clear crowd

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot was declared in Oregon’s biggest city as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in Portland.

National

Conventions: What they’ll look like and how to watch

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

National

White House makes USPS pledge amid growing criticism

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Major developments on the chaotic situation involving the postal service and mail-in ballots.

News

Alice Lloyd College holds move-in day for new students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Cory Sanning
The college's fall move-in day experience differs from past years.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 390 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, three new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

National

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California early Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

National

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.