Advertisement

West Virginia Toyota plant plans state’s largest solar array

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, W. Va. (AP) - A Toyota manufacturing plant in West Virginia is installing 6 acres of solar panels, which officials say will make it the largest solar array in the state.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports the project at the Buffalo plant will produce 2.6 megawatts of solar-generated energy.

The solar array is one part of a plan to reduce the use of outside energy at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant.

The plan also includes adopting energy-saving tools like LED lighting.

The $4.9 million solar array is scheduled to be complete by March and expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the plant by 1,822 metric tons annually.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 new deaths reported

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
There are 8,457 total cases reported in West Virginia.

Regional

FBI Knoxville said online shopping scams targeting customers have risen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The FBI Knoxville is warning the public about an increase in shopping scams.

International

Japan marks 75th anniversary of World War Two’s end

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Japan is marking the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II.

Forecast

More rain today, slightly drier tomorrow

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Make sure you have a way to get warnings. The WYMT weather app will send you heavy rain and severe weather alerts instantly if they are issued for your area.

Latest News

News

Fire department ribbon cutting 11pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

ARC ribbon cutting 11pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

KY Voting Plan 11pm

Updated: 12 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

ARC Riverplace Opening 6 p.m.

Updated: 13 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens largest treatment facility in the region

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Residential treatment is not the only care they are offering at Riverplace. The next step for them is outpatient care.

News

Local fire department breaks ground on truck bay addition, cuts response times

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Friday afternoon, local leaders and Congressman Hal Rogers attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the fire department.