Union College confirms first case of COVID-19

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Union College confirmed their first case of COVID-19 on their campus in Barbourville Friday.

In a statement sent to WYMT, we’re told the individual is in isolation and is being taken care of by local health officials and that contract tracing is underway to determine if anyone else may have been exposed.

Officials also said in the statement that they continue to take every precaution to protect students, faculty and staff.

You can read the full statement below:

“Today, Union College was notified that a member of our campus community has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The individual is in isolation and is being seen to by local health officials. Contact tracing efforts are underway. Union College is following guidance and directives from State and Local Public Health officials and will assist as required with contact tracing efforts. At this time, our focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone on campus and we are following proper infection control protocols while continuing to encourage proper safety and hygiene procedures. This includes the campus mask policy and social distancing guidance. As a reminder, if you are feeling ill, do not report to campus. If you live on campus and are feeling ill, do not leave your dorm room. Students and employees that are not feeling well are encouraged to reach out to myhealth@unionky.edu.”

