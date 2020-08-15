Advertisement

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.
President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Trump heading to New York to visit with his younger brother, Robert Trump, who has been hospitalized in New York.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

Trump’s executive order said there is “credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States.”

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and the messaging app WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy and the economy.

It remains unclear what the TikTok orders mean for the app’s 100 million U.S. users, many of them teenagers or young adults who use it to post and watch short-form videos. Trump on Friday also ordered ByteDance to divest itself of “any data obtained or derived” from TikTok users in the U.S.

Microsoft is in talks to buy parts of TikTok.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended Trump’s earlier TikTok and WeChat orders Thursday, telling reporters he was exercising his emergency authority under a 1977 law enabling the president to regulate international commerce to address unusual threats.

“The administration is committed to protecting the American people from all cyber threats and these apps collect significant amounts of private data on users,” said McEnany, adding that the Chinese government can access and use such data.

TikTok said it spent nearly a year trying to engage in “good faith” with the U.S. government to address these concerns.

“What we encountered instead was that the Administration paid no attention to facts, dictated terms of an agreement without going through standard legal processes, and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” the company’s statement said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

More than $425K raised for 5-year-old boy fatally shot at point-blank range in N.C.

Updated: 41 minutes ago
More than $425,000 has been raised for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot at point-blank range in North Carolina.

News

ARC Riverplace Opening 6 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

National

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

News

Addiction Recovery Care opens largest treatment facility in the region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Residential treatment is not the only care they are offering at Riverplace. The next step for them is outpatient care.

Latest News

News

Local fire department breaks ground on truck bay addition, cuts response times

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Bennett
Friday afternoon, local leaders and Congressman Hal Rogers attended a groundbreaking ceremony at the fire department.

News

Union College confirms first case of COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Officials said in a statement sent to WYMT that they continue to take every precaution to protect students, faculty and staff.

News

Letcher County crash leaves one person dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
William Vanover, 25, died on Thursday as a result of a car crash.

News

London man arrested on wanton endangerment charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alec Jessie
Ricky Vaughn, 30, was arrested after being accused of shooting at a driver.

News

Lawrence County man charged in child sexual abuse case

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Back in May, Members of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch started an investigation after an investigation found a 27 year old Lawrence County man was communicating with an underage girl online.

News

Pikeville Medical Center announcements ‘bridging the gap’ for Eastern Kentucky families 6 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6