Showers and storms coming to an end

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our weekend storm system is beginning to move out and with it, so will the rain chances, setting up a nice start to the week.

Tonight

We’re still dealing with a few showers and storms this evening. As our current storm system begins to pull away, our chances will start to decrease during the evening hours, but any storm that will develop will have the potential for heavy rain. As the night wears on, mostly cloudy skies will continue across the area with patchy dense fog developing overnight. Lows tonight will only make it into the middle 60s.

Sunday and Sunday Night

We’re going to reintroduce sunshine to the forecast to close out your weekend! However, it still comes with the chance for a few afternoon storms. One more cold front will be moving through the mountains, providing the opportunity for a few thunderstorms to pop up in the heat of the afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a humid high in the lower 80s. Once the front moves through, our storm chances will go down as we go through the evening. Skies will stay mostly cloudy as lows fall back to around 65° once again.

Starting the Week

Much nicer conditions take over as we start the work week, with much lower humidity and mostly sunny skies for Monday as highs top out right around 80° with mostly sunny skies. And those conditions will continue through the first half of the week, with only a slight chance for a stray afternoon shower. Highs stay pleasant in the lower 80s with lower humidity. Rain chances start to slowly climb by the end of the week, with scattered storms possible as we head into next weekend.

