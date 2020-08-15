Reports: Reds player test positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

A Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Athletic. Team defeated Pirates on Friday night, scheduled to host them again at 6:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Status of that game not yet known. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 15, 2020

The identity of the player is unknown, but Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates is likely to be postponed.

The virus has already impacted the Reds season after Matt Davidson tested positive last month, though he has since returned to action.

Reds’ starters Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas both missed games after alerting the Reds they were experiencing symptoms.

The Reds played Friday’s game at Great American Ball Park, but it’s unclear how the positive test will affect their schedule going forward.

The Reds have played 20 of their scheduled 60 games this season.

