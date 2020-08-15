Advertisement

Reports: Reds player test positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati's game against Pittsburgh has been postponed.
Cincinnati Reds teammates celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
Cincinnati Reds teammates celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals in a baseball game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati Reds player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to reports from The Athletic and ESPN.

The identity of the player is unknown, but Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates is likely to be postponed.

The virus has already impacted the Reds season after Matt Davidson tested positive last month, though he has since returned to action.

Reds’ starters Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas both missed games after alerting the Reds they were experiencing symptoms.

The Reds played Friday’s game at Great American Ball Park, but it’s unclear how the positive test will affect their schedule going forward.

The Reds have played 20 of their scheduled 60 games this season.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

