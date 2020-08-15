Advertisement

Prestonsburg man behind bars on auto theft charges

Patrick Adkins was arrested on theft charges.
Patrick Adkins was arrested on theft charges.(WYMT)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Prestonsburg Police Department arrested a man suspected of stealing a car.

On Saturday, Prestonsburg Police and Pikeville Police individually received tips of a sighting of the vehicle involved in a auto theft at gunpoint in Prestonsburg earlier in the week.

Patrick Adkins of Kimper was found to be in the vehicle used to commit the theft in Prestonsburg and was wearing the same cap as he was the day of the theft. He was also in possession of a toy gun with the orange marker torn off that he had in Prestonsburg as well.

Police determined Adkins who stole the car. Pikeville Police recovered the stolen vehicle.

Adkins and other conspirators were taken to the Pike County Jail on numerous felony charges and warrants and will be extradited to Floyd County to face charges for the original theft.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lexington man charged in multiple summer shooting incidents

Updated: 1 hour ago
A man suspected of carrying out multiple violent offenses this summer has been arrested by Lexington Police.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 131,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 92k

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Regional

West Virginia Toyota plant plans state’s largest solar array

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A new solar array is one part of a plan to reduce the use of outside energy at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant.

Regional

COVID-19 W.VA. l 3 new deaths reported

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
There are 8,457 total cases reported in West Virginia.

Latest News

Regional

FBI Knoxville said online shopping scams targeting customers have risen

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The FBI Knoxville is warning the public about an increase in shopping scams.

International

Japan marks 75th anniversary of World War Two’s end

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Japan is marking the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II.

Forecast

More rain today, slightly drier tomorrow

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Make sure you have a way to get warnings. The WYMT weather app will send you heavy rain and severe weather alerts instantly if they are issued for your area.

News

Fire department ribbon cutting 11pm

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

ARC ribbon cutting 11pm

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

KY Voting Plan 11pm

Updated: 17 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11